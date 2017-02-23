Video: Harry Kane previews Spurs vs Gent

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was on press conference duty yesterday afternoon ahead of his side’s Europa League last-32 clash with Gent.
The north Londoners host their Belgian opposition at Wembley this evening in the second leg of their tie. They need to overturn a 1-0 deficit after suffering a narrow defeat in Belgium in the first leg.
Ahead of that, England international Kane, aged 24, faced reporters at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground.
