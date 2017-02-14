Video: Harry Winks discusses new Spurs contract

🗣️ @HarryWinks: "I've been playing for Tottenham since I was six, but I feel like I'm gradually getting a more important role." #COYS pic.twitter.com/pjuZGnEuoz
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 14, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has been reacting to the news that he has signed a new contract.
The 21-year-old academy graduate put pen to paper on a new deal that ties him to the north London club until June 2022.
After agreeing the contract extension, Winks sat down with the Spurs media team to discuss the deal, his growing prominence within Mauricio Pochettino’s squad and what the future holds.
Click play to hear what Winks had to say.