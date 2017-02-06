Video: Henrikh Mkhitaryan backs Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score more than 35 goals this season

How many goals can Zlatan bag in 2016/17?
Mkhitaryan tells #MUTV: "He can score maybe 30, 35 goals this season… if not more." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/gQixIUQhoK
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 5, 2017
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic can score more than 35 goals this season, according to his team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Both players were on the scoresheet during yesterday’s 0-3 win at Leicester City, with Ibrahimovic scoring his 20th goal of the campaign in all competitions.
Speaking after the final whistle, Mkhitaryan tipped his colleague to come close to doubling that tally in the remainder of the season.
