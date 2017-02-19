Video: Jose Mourinho applauds Blackburn’s opener vs Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is not always known for being magnanimous, but he certainly found that trait within himself after Blackburn Rovers opened the scoring in today’s FA Cup fifth round.
After Danny Graham broke the deadlock at Ewood Park, Mourinho was seen nodding in approval and applauding on the touchline.
It was presumably Marvin Emnes’ turn and defence-splitting pass that caught Mourinho’s eye in the build up to Graham’s powerful finish.
With his side coming back to win the game 1-2, it transpired that the United boss could afford to appreciate the goal his side conceded.