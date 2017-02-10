Video: Jose Mourinho discusses Man Utd’s transfer plans ahead of Watford game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been looking ahead to his club’s summer transfer activity.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Watford at Old Trafford, Mourinho was quizzed on planned transfers.

He backed up media reports that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is planning a quieter summer window with less “churn” in the squad than in recent years.

Mourinho indicated that he is not expecting many changes to his personnel.

He told reporters: “Everything is balanced and I think our summer [activity] will be quite small.”