Video: Jose Mourinho hints that Wayne Rooney could move to China this month

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has declined to confirm that captain Wayne Rooney will still be at the club at the end of the season and told reporters they would have to ask the England skipper about his future.
Rooney, who has been out of favour for much of the season, is linked with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League, where the transfer window closes next week.
Mourinho said he would not push Rooney out of the club, but couldn’t guarantee that he would be staying at Old Trafford.