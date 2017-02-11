Video: Jose Mourinho suggests Anthony Martial has been slacking in training

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insinuated that Anthony Martial has taken his foot off the pedal in training this season.
The France international was handed a rare Premier League start against Watford today and justified his selection with a goal.
After the match, Mourinho said he wanted the Martial that he has seen in training over the past two weeks (indicating that he was not so impressed by what he had seen from Martial up to that point).
He said he had picked the youngster to give him a confidence boost and show that he had noticed his efforts in training.