Video: Jose Mourinho’s press conference after Man Utd 3-0 Saint Etienne

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho faced reporters for a post-match press conference after last night’s 3-0 victory over Saint Etienne.
United took control of their Europa League last-32 tie thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s first hat-trick for the club. Mourinho said the tie is not over, but it was a good result.
Here’s what he had to say about the game when he was quizzed after the final whistle, when he also looked ahead to this weekend’s FA Cup fifth round encounter with Championship side Blackburn Rovers.