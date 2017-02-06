Video: Jose Mourinho’s press conference after Man Utd beat Leicester

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho held a post-match press conference at the King Power Stadium on Sunday evening after his side had recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over champions Leicester City.

After struggling to make a breakthrough against the Foxes, United struck twice just before half-time through Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to take control of the match.

Juan Mata added another in the second-half.

Click play to watch Mourinho’s press conference in full and hear his thoughts on the game.