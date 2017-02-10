Video: Jurgen Klopp previews Liverpool vs Spurs

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faced reporters at the club’s Melwood training ground earlier to look ahead to this weekend’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.
The Reds boss discussed reports that midfielder Adam Lallana is in line for a bumper new contract.
Klopp also discussed team news, including providing an injury update on several players, and said he had not decided yet which of his goalkeepers – Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius – would start against Spurs.
Click play to watch his press conference in full.