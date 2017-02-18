Video: Latest building work on Tottenham’s new stadium

🔧🔨⚙ 60 seconds of the latest #SpursNewStadium developments! 🔧🔨⚙ pic.twitter.com/m2lWKuNImH
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 17, 2017
Any Tottenham Hotspur home game these days brings with it the rather odd spectacle of the club’s new stadium seemingly in the process of eating the existing White Hart Lane.
The building work at the adjacent site is ongoing and gathering pace. The video above shows time-lapse footage of the latest work.
That includes that construction of pillars at the main entrance to the ground, parts of the stadium being built to their full concrete height and more work in the corner that looks like it will engulf the old Lane.