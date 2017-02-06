Video: Leeds manager Garry Monk bodychecks Huddersfield boss David Wagner, sparks brawl

Yesterday’s Championship clash between Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and Leeds United descended into a brawl after an altercation between the two managers.

Terriers boss David Wagner is a friend and former colleague of Jurgen Klopp, and clearly subscribes to his mate’s approach to celebrations.

Leeds manager Garry Monk was unimpressed by Wagner’s on-pitch antics and touchline sprint after Michael Hefele’s late winner, so he brought them to an abrupt end.

That sparked an all-in brawl involving both sets of players and coaching teams.