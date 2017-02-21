Video: Life not getting any easier for Memphis Depay since leaving Man Utd

Manchester United flop Memphis Depay will have been hoping to get his career back on track after quitting Old Trafford to join French side Lyon in the last transfer window.

But so far the Netherlands international appears to have taken his United form to France with him.

A nice example is the sitter he missed in Lyon’s recent game against Dijon. Fortunately for Depay, his side won the game 4-2 and his miss didn’t prove costly.