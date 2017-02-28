Video: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp discusses 3-1 defeat at Leicester

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Leicester City had gone back to their title-winning roots to beat his side at the King Power Stadium.
He said he expected the atmosphere to be emotional in the wake of Claudio Ranieri’s sacking, but even though it had not been “that intense” his players had not been ready for the occasion.
A downbeat Klopp said his team had brought themselves to a position where people can question whether they have the right attitude.
