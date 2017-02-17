Video: Liverpool cycle to training in La Manga

🚲 Different gear!
Here's what went down on our first day in La Manga: https://t.co/bTSfqFXxqz pic.twitter.com/BGlLa2THTz
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2017
Liverpool’s players got on their bikes to commute to training yesterday.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has taken his squad to La Manga, in Spain, for a mid-season training camp.
They got down to work yesterday and the day started with a bike ride from their hotel to the training pitches.
You can see them cycling to training in the video above. That was the easy bit though: they also had to cycle back again at the end of the session.