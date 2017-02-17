Video: Liverpool cycle to training in La Manga

February 17, 2017

Liverpool’s players got on their bikes to commute to training yesterday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has taken his squad to La Manga, in Spain, for a mid-season training camp.

They got down to work yesterday and the day started with a bike ride from their hotel to the training pitches.

You can see them cycling to training in the video above. That was the easy bit though: they also had to cycle back again at the end of the session.