Video: Liverpool star tells his story of life as a refugee

Thanks to President Donald Trump, refugees are in the news on a daily basis at the moment (often as an interchangeable term for terror threat).
That might explain the timing of this documentary starring Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren in which he tells his own tale of life as a refugee.
Of course, the overwhelming majority of refugees are trying to escape terror, not cause it. That includes the Croatia international, who was forced to flee his childhood home during the Balkan War in the early-1990s.