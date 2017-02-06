Video: Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho fears sack after press conference at Leicester

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was worried about his employment prospects after giving his post-match press conference after yesterday’s 3-0 win over Leicester City.
The Red Devils boss joked that the last time he had sat in the chair in the press room at the King Power Stadium he had been sacked.
Last season’s defeat to the Foxes in December 2015 was Mourinho’s final game in charge of former club Chelsea.
Given United’s decent run of form, he should be safe from the chair on this occasion.