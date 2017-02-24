Video: Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho previews EFL Cup final clash with Southampton

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has held his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s EFL Cup final.
United face Southampton at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, but those were not the only two clubs being discussed because Mourinho was keen to throw his support behind Claudio Ranieri following his sacking by Leicester City just nine months after winning the Premier League title.
Mourinho confirmed that captain Wayne Rooney would be in the squad for the clash with the Saints and that Michael Carrick is available for selection after limping off against Saint Etienne. But Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ruled out.
Click play to watch Mourinho’s press conference.