Video: Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho takes aim at lucky Arsenal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho used his post-match press conference after today’s win over Watford to brand Arsenal lucky.
The Portuguese boss prodded his old foe Arsene Wenger by claiming that Hull City had been lucky when they secured a 0-0 draw against his side earlier this month, but unlucky today as they lost 2-0 at Arsenal.
Mourinho noted that some teams are good teams and some teams are lucky teams.
The Gunners beat the Tigers in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. They opened the scoring when the ball ricocheted in off Alexis Sanchez’s arm, while the second goal was an injury time penalty from the Chilean.