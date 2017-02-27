Video: Man Utd dancing in the dressing room after beating Southampton

Lads pic.twitter.com/9OD9nfsOPA
Manchester United’s players were in the party mood after their 3-2 win over Southampton in yesterday’s EFL Cup final.
Footage from inside their dressing room at Wembley shows the players dancing around in celebration.
Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial were among those showing off their moves for the camera.
Two goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic either side of Lingard’s strike proved to be enough to secure the silverware for United and spark the celebrations you can see above.
There was also a chorus of We’ve Got Our Trophy Back after Pogba marched the cup into the dressing room.
We got our trophy back 🏆🎼👊🏾🙏🏾 @ManUtd @adidas @adidasfootball #MUFC @EFLCup #EFLCup
