Video: Man Utd en route to France

The players setting off for France earlier today! pic.twitter.com/hq0WlWTLyL
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 21, 2017
Manchester United are travelling to France to prepare for tomorrow’s Europa League last-32 second leg against Saint Etienne.
With the game being played on Wednesday night to avoid a clash with Saint Etienne’s local rivals Lyon’s home game on Thursday night, United had to travel earlier than usual for this fixture.
The video above shows footage of United arriving at Manchester airport to board their flight to France. Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was among the travelling party.