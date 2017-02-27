Video: Man Utd man hits an exercise machine hours after EFL Cup triumph

Posted by - February 27, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Manchester United

Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia wasted no time in getting back to work after yesterday’s EFL Cup final victory over Southampton at Wembley.

On Monday lunchtime, the Ecuador international gave a strong indication that he was not going to spend a day off lazing around. He posted a video on Twitter showing him hard at work on a cross-trainer less than 24 hours after Sunday’s kick-off.

By way of explanation for his topless workout in front of his garden, Valencia wrote in Spanish: “What happened yesterday is history. We are going to keep working hard.”