Video: Man Utd man hits an exercise machine hours after EFL Cup triumph

Lo que pasó ayer ya es historia vamos a seguir trabajando fuerte. @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/ZJkSfFSeZZ
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 27, 2017
Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia wasted no time in getting back to work after yesterday’s EFL Cup final victory over Southampton at Wembley.
On Monday lunchtime, the Ecuador international gave a strong indication that he was not going to spend a day off lazing around. He posted a video on Twitter showing him hard at work on a cross-trainer less than 24 hours after Sunday’s kick-off.
By way of explanation for his topless workout in front of his garden, Valencia wrote in Spanish: “What happened yesterday is history. We are going to keep working hard.”