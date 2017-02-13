Video: Man Utd star Paul Pogba performs dance handshake with his mum

Quand maman est là 👊🏾 when Ma's in town pic.twitter.com/AtzWTta0Wo
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) February 13, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has a special handshake for most of his close associates, including his mum, it turns out.
Yeo Pogba is in Manchester to watch Paul go up against brother Florentin when United host Saint Etienne in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.
Mrs Pogba and her son launched into a handshake that bordered on a dance routine.
The France international noted: “When Ma’s in town.”
If his handshake was an attempt to curry favour in the build-up to the game, we imagine Yeo will be staying strictly neutral.