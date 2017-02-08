Video: Man Utd star’s cheeky prank

Classic schoolboy prank from @carras16 at today's #SchoolsUnited event pic.twitter.com/Ho8AP5FCgy
— Man Utd Foundation (@MU_Foundation) February 8, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick got into the spirit of the occasion when he met a group of schoolchildren today by pulling off a classic schoolboy prank.
Showing a sense of humour that belied his 35 years, the United veteran tapped one of the youngsters on the shoulder and, in time-honoured fashion, waited for him to turn round and blame someone else.
Team-mate Phil Jones clearly approved of the prank. He was reduced to fits of giggles as Carrick’s efforts had the desired result.