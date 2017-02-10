Video: Man Utd stars play imaginary keepy-uppies with an invisible ball

Gracias por ayudar a recaudar balones que grandes sois @juanmata8 @AnderHerrera #pasaelbalonalosniñosdeguineaecuatorial RT POR FAVOR pic.twitter.com/770e6KaE02
Manchester United duo Ander Herrera and Juan Mata both have decent technical ability, which is just as well because their new training technique is not likely to improve things.
The Spanish duo were recorded playing keepy-uppies in the gym. Nothing strange there, except they didn’t have a ball. The skills being used were entirely in the players’ imaginations.
It appears to be part of a charity campaign to send balls to children in Equatorial Guinea, so Herrera and Mata’s game of imaginary keepy-uppies was worthwhile.