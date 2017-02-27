Video: Man Utd’s EFL Cup trophy lift and celebrations

#EFLCup champions! pic.twitter.com/yo1C5o3s4S
Here is the moment Manchester United lifted the EFL Cup at Wembley yesterday afternoon.
The Red Devils recorded a 3-2 win over Southampton thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late headed winner.
It was then down to captain Wayne Rooney to lead the team up the steps to collect the trophy. You can see the England skipper lifting the trophy before passing it around his team-mates in the video above.
The celebrations then continued on the Wembley turf.
🏆 CAMPEONES, CAMPEONES, OLE, OLE, OLE! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xsNMW6WsOe
