Video: Man Utd’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan discusses his goal vs Leicester

Henrikh Mkhitaryan talks #MUTV through his amazing goal at Leicester. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/lhoonW15vJ
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 5, 2017
Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitryan has been talking to the club’s in-house media team about his goal in yesterday’s Premier League win over champions Leicester City.
The Armenia international produced a solo goal late in the first-half of Sunday’s game at the King Power Stadium to break the deadlock.
Mkhitaryan picked the ball up on halfway and drove through the Foxes’ defence to score his first away goal in the Premier League.
Click play to hear what he had to say about his effort.