Video: Man Utd’s Zak Dearnley scores a sweet volley vs Wolves U18s

U18s: What a goal from Zak Dearnley!
Watch highlights from Saturday's 3-0 win v Wolves: https://t.co/Uj3mkotHzH #MUFC pic.twitter.com/61J9alNhF0
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 5, 2017
Manchester United starlet Zak Dearnley was on target with a nice volley for the club’s under-18 side in a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Carrington last Saturday.
The Sheffield-born winger was lurking centrally when the ball dropped for him outside the penalty area and begged to be hit.
Dearnley duly obliged and fired the ball past the Wolves keeper to score United’s third goal.
Angel Gomes and Joshua Bohui had earlier put United into a comfortable lead.