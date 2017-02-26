Video: Man Utd’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses his match-winning display vs Southampton

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the hero as his side lifted the EFL Cup this afternoon.

The Swedish veteran scored two of United’s goals, including the late winner, as the Red Devils recorded a 3-2 victory over Southampton at Wembley.

He opened the scoring with a first-half free-kick, then won the silverware with an 87th-minute header from the edge of the six-yard box.

