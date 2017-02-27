Video: Man Utd’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he’s won more trophies in a year than some clubs have in 10 years

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was typically emphatic in the wake of his side’s EFL Cup triumph over Southampton at Wembley.
The Swedish veteran scored two of the goals, including the winner, as United recorded a 3-2 victory yesterday afternoon.
In a post-match interview, Ibrahimovic claimed to have won more trophies in the past year than some clubs have won in the past 10 years.
He has won the EFL Cup and the Community Shield since arriving at Old Trafford and has also won the Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue with former club Paris Saint-Germain in the past 12 months.