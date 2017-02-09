Video: Mauricio Pochettino’s press conference ahead of Liverpool vs Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino faced reporters today for his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League encounter with Liverpool.
Spurs travel to Anfield on Saturday evening on the hunt for three points that would consolidate their second place in the table.
Pochettino previewed the game and provided a team news update, including information on left-back Danny Rose, winger Erik Lamela, centre-back Jan Vertonghen and right-back Kieran Trippier.
