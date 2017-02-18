Video: Pedro gives Chelsea the lead at Wolves

It's taken 65 minutes but @ChelseaFC finally break the deadlock at Molineux. #EmiratesFACup #WOLvCHE https://t.co/Pk8vLToMyx
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2017
Premier League leaders Chelsea have found it tough going at Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening, but they finally made a breakthrough at Molineux in the 65th-minute.
When the goal came it was in the rare form of a header from pint-sized winger Pedro.
The Spain international found himself in bags of space in the penalty area to get on the end of Willian’s cross and direct the ball past Carl Ikeme in the Wolves goal to make it 0-1.