Video and Photo: Adam Lallana signs new Liverpool contract

✍ #LFC are delighted to announce Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with the club!
Read more: https://t.co/UOXs8ujaGh pic.twitter.com/W8H82bNJZi
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 22, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with the club.
There had been rumours in recent weeks that the England international was close to committing his future to the Reds, and those reports have proven to be accurate.
Lallana can be seen putting pen to paper on his extended deal in the video above and the photo below. Manager Jurgen Klopp posed alongside the former Southampton captain.
The 28-year-old is in his third season at Anfield.