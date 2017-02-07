Video and Photo: Chelsea players meet Will Ferrell after Arsenal game

There was plenty of room for activities when Will Ferrell visited the team after the game on Saturday… pic.twitter.com/lMMtTSzMyk
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 7, 2017
Chelsea’s players celebrated their weekend win over Arsenal by hanging out with Hollywood star Will Ferrell.
The Step Brothers, Elf and Anchorman actor was at Stamford Bridge to watch the Blues record a 3-1 win over the Gunners, before heading to the home dressing room to meet the squad.
You can see video footage of Ferrell meeting and posing for photos with the players above. Of course, there was only one photo that really mattered and Chelsea delivered in style…
Which anchorman do you prefer? pic.twitter.com/wNCaPW2OsW
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 4, 2017