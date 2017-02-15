Video and Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Saint Etienne game

February 15, 2017

Manchester United’s players have been training at their Carrington base today as they prepare to face French side Saint Etienne.

The Red Devils host the Ligue 1 outfit at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

Midfielder Paul Pogba, who faces brother Florentin in tomorrow’s match, was showing off his ball juggling skills with team-mate Marcus Rashford. You can see footage of that above.

And here are a selection of photos of United’s players being put through their paces in today’s session.