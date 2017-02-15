Video and Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Saint Etienne game

.@PaulPogba and @MarcusRashford show off their juggling skills! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/X2U2fTMJHd
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 15, 2017
Manchester United’s players have been training at their Carrington base today as they prepare to face French side Saint Etienne.
The Red Devils host the Ligue 1 outfit at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.
Midfielder Paul Pogba, who faces brother Florentin in tomorrow’s match, was showing off his ball juggling skills with team-mate Marcus Rashford. You can see footage of that above.
And here are a selection of photos of United’s players being put through their paces in today’s session.
Preparing for Thursday's game! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/nwggGlXGq7
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 15, 2017