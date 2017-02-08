Video and Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Watford game

Posted by - February 8, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Manchester United, Photos, Watford

Manchester United’s players were in training at their Carrington base today as they prepare to play Watford in this weekend’s Premier League game.

The Red Devils host the Hornets at Old Trafford in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday. They will be looking for a good result having lost the reverse fixture earlier this season.

You can see video footage from today’s training session above. Below are a selection of photos of Jose Mourinho’s players being put through their paces.