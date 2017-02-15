Video and Photos: Spurs fly to Belgium to play Gent

✈️ @HKane prepares to board as we head to Gent… #COYS pic.twitter.com/HqLvbsLLub
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 15, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur’s players are en route to Belgium ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League clash with Gent.
England striker Harry Kane was seen walking across the tarmac at Luton airport and climbing the steps to board the plane.
And here are a selection of photos of other Spurs player preparing to board the flight to Belgium.
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou was in good spirits and stuck his tongue out for the camera. He had also turned his backpack into a frontpack.
Belgium bound… 🇧🇪 ✈️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/Rjz0qQUV9r
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 15, 2017
Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 6pm UK time.