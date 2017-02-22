Video and Photos: Spurs training ahead of Gent game

Posted by - February 22, 2017 - All News, Europa League, Football videos, Photos, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur’s players had a final day of training at their Hotspur Way base today ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League last-32 second leg clash with Gent.

Spurs host the Belgian side at Gent as they seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Here are a selection of photos and videos of the Spurs squad at work on the training ground on Wednesday. The footage shows a very competitive race between Eric Dier and Heung-min Son.