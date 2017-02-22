Video and Photos: Spurs training ahead of Gent game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players had a final day of training at their Hotspur Way base today ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League last-32 second leg clash with Gent.
Spurs host the Belgian side at Gent as they seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.
Here are a selection of photos and videos of the Spurs squad at work on the training ground on Wednesday. The footage shows a very competitive race between Eric Dier and Heung-min Son.
On your marks… 🚥 🏁
A race for Sonny and @EricDier during training, taken VERY seriously… #COYS pic.twitter.com/nWUeIqNVgD
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 22, 2017
Getting ready for Gent… #COYS pic.twitter.com/PBUHMZDEi8
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 22, 2017
Fully focused on training as hard as I can every session! 💪⚪🏃⚽️ pic.twitter.com/aFH7IXLkvX
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) February 22, 2017
#OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/gXwbapvv1R
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 22, 2017