Video: Pochettino urges Spurs players to believe they can catch Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that he believes his side’s title challenge is still on track after he urged his players to believe they can catch leaders Chelsea.
Spurs are now in second place in the Premier League, but are nine points adrift of the Blues with 14 games to play.
But speaking in his press conference after the victory over Middlesbrough, Pochettino sent a message to his players that they are still working to win the title.
