Video: Roy Keane keen for Man Utd to sign Antoine Griezmann

Roy Keane would love to see Antoine Griezmann at Man United https://t.co/H2d9rqLjQi
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 22, 2017
Manchester United legend Roy Keane is clearly a big fan of Antoine Griezmann and of the rumours linking the Atletico Madrid man with a transfer to his former club.
Keane believes the France international has what it takes to make the grade at Old Trafford.
He told ITV Football: “What a player he’d be at United.”
The Red Devils have been strongly touted to launch a big-money summer bid for Griezmann in recent months, while the player himself has spoken of his desire to play with France team-mate Paul Pogba at club level.