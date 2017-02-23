Video: Roy Keane keen for Man Utd to sign Antoine Griezmann

February 23, 2017

Manchester United legend Roy Keane is clearly a big fan of Antoine Griezmann and of the rumours linking the Atletico Madrid man with a transfer to his former club.

Keane believes the France international has what it takes to make the grade at Old Trafford.

He told ITV Football: “What a player he’d be at United.”

The Red Devils have been strongly touted to launch a big-money summer bid for Griezmann in recent months, while the player himself has spoken of his desire to play with France team-mate Paul Pogba at club level.