Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Leicester 0-3 Man Utd

Here's what the #MUTV commentary team, including #MUFC legend Paddy Crerand, made of today's 3-0 win. pic.twitter.com/QJTxbhtvSZ
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 5, 2017
There was a warm exchange between Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri and Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho after yesterday’s Premier League game between the two sides.
Ranieri was famously ousted from his job as Chelsea manager to make way for Mourinho, but any animosity seems to be long behind the pair.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the opening goalscorer in a 0-3 away win for United, was doing the handshake rounds.
Two Foxes players with strong United connections, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and midfielder Danny Drinkwater, both looked particularly angered by the result.