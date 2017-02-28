Video: Sir Alex Ferguson celebrates Zlatan’s opener for Man Utd vs Southampton

Sir Alex's celebration is all of us! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/An8iy62WH0
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 28, 2017
Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was at Wembley to watch the club win the EFL Cup on Sunday.
If you’re wondering whether Fergie can still enjoy United’s success as much now he is no longer in charge of the team, the answer seems to be a resounding yes.
That’s judging by his reaction to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s free-kick breaking the deadlock against Southampton last weekend.
The look on his face and leap to his feet is something we saw many, many times during his time in the dugout.