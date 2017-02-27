Video: Slo-mo behind-the-goal football of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s EFL Cup winner

.@Ibra_official's winner is even more epic in slow-mo! pic.twitter.com/OAC0E9U1Wh
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2017
Here is the goal that won the EFL Cup for Manchester United yesterday afternoon, as seen in slow-motion and from behind Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster’s goal.
United midfielder Ander Herrera provided a chipped cross in to the penalty area, where Zlatan Ibrahimovic found himself completely unmarked on the edge of the Saints’ six-yard box.
The veteran Swedish striker rose and generated the power needed to put the ball past Forster and into the net for an 87th-minute winner.