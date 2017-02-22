Video: Spurs defender Kyle Walker does some boxing

Always going that extra mile for club, country and personally! #NoGutsNoGlory coming soon! #2 💪🏻⚪🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/HcBGZk48oa
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) February 21, 2017
It looks like Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker fancies himself as a bit of a Rocky Balboa.
The England international has posted a short video of him boxing. Walker can be seen doing a bit of sparring and then working on a punch bag.
As if that wasn’t Rocky enough, he revealed that the video is a teaser for a longer episode about him entitled No Guts, No Glory.
Walker revealed that he was “always going that extra mile for club, country and personally”.