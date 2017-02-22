Video: Spurs defender Kyle Walker does some boxing

Posted by - February 22, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Tottenham

It looks like Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker fancies himself as a bit of a Rocky Balboa.

The England international has posted a short video of him boxing. Walker can be seen doing a bit of sparring and then working on a punch bag.

As if that wasn’t Rocky enough, he revealed that the video is a teaser for a longer episode about him entitled No Guts, No Glory.

Walker revealed that he was “always going that extra mile for club, country and personally”.