Video: Spurs players driven to despair by game of head, shoulders, knees and cones

February 14, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur’s players found frustration and hilarity aplenty as they played a game of head, shoulders, knees and cones during training at Hotspur Way today.

The squad paired off for head-to-head battles. A coach yelled instructions in the form of head, shoulders, knees or cones, and the players had to react as quickly as possible.

After a while, you can tell the game is starting to mess with the players’ minds. Eric Dier looks particularly haunted at one stage, while Heung-min Son lets out a hysterical laugh.