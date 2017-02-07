Video: Stoke’s Charlie Adam accuses West Brom of leaking Saido Berahino drugs ban

.@Charlie26Adam shares his views on what Saido Berahino has been like since joining Stoke 👇 pic.twitter.com/yipJsb6Mud
Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam appears in no doubt as to the source of stories that the club’s new signing Saido Berahino failed a drugs test earlier this season.
Adam says the fact that the matter had been kept private since Berahino served his eight-week ban last year while at former club West Bromwich Albion, but emerged after the striker’s move to the bet365 Stadium and just a couple of days before the Potters played the Baggies in the Premier League, indicates that “one man” is responsible for ensuring the media got their hands on the story.
We think he might be talking about you, Mr Pulis.