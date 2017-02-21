Video: Sutton sub keeper Wayne Shaw eats a pie during Arsenal game

Wayne Shaw | Skills | Goals | Assists | 2016 | HD pic.twitter.com/BNYpaNNjbT
Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw was the centre of attention during last night’s FA Cup fifth round defeat to Arsenal after he was seen eating a pie during the game.
The 46-year-old, who had been dubbed the Roly Poly Goalie in the media in the build-up to the game, was on the bench for the game.
As soon as Sutton made their third and final substitution, Shaw got stuck into his supper, with the live TV coverage providing a slow-motion replay of him devouring the pie.
But the incident left a sour taste in the mouth when it emerged that it was a stunt and that a bookmaker that had been sponsoring Sutton for the match had been offering odds of 8/1 on Shaw eating a pie during the match.