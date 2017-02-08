Video: Tottenham’s Heung-min Son shows off his array of handshakes vs Middlesbrough

Sonny loves a secret handshake… #COYS pic.twitter.com/Bd7srs8rd6
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 7, 2017
Heung-min Son won the penalty that led to Tottenham Hotspur’s winning goal against Middlesbrough last weekend.
But the South Korea international also did something else of note: a lot of handshakes.
It appears that Son has individual handshakes for most of his Spurs team-mates, and many of them were showcased after the final whistle at White Hart Lane last weekend.
Tottenham have put together a compilation of their forward’s many secret handshakes. Click play to watch it.