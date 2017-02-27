Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba joke over transfer fees

Paul Pogba :"That's why we bought him" .
Zlatan:"Bought me? I came for free. They bought you" pic.twitter.com/PRf1SmLtJQ
— Mitronhimovic (@SemperFiUnited) February 26, 2017
Manchester United team-mates Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba had a joke about their respective transfer fees on the Wembley pitch after yesterday’s 3-2 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup final.
Pogba had attempted to praise his senior colleague by suggesting that his match-winning display was precisely the reason United had bought him.
But Ibra was quick to point out that, in contrast to Pogba’s record transfer fee when he joined from Juventus, he was signed from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.
The Swedish veteran said: “Bought me? I came for free. They bought you.”