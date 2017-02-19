Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores vs Blackburn to put Man Utd in the FA Cup quarter-finals

A first #EmiratesFACup goal for Zlatan, after a lovely ball over the top from @paulpogba… @ManUtd are in-front! https://t.co/M2YkaXFp2I
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2017
Manchester United are through to the FA Cup quarter-finals after a 1-2 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park this afternoon.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score the decisive goal, which was his first ever FA Cup strike.
The veteran Swedish striker combined with French midfielder Paul Pogba, who lofted the ball over the top of the Rovers defence for him.
Ibra coolly finished after comfortably beating the offside trap.