Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores vs Blackburn to put Man Utd in the FA Cup quarter-finals

Posted by - February 19, 2017 - All News, Blackburn Rovers, FA Cup, Football videos, Manchester United

Manchester United are through to the FA Cup quarter-finals after a 1-2 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park this afternoon.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score the decisive goal, which was his first ever FA Cup strike.

The veteran Swedish striker combined with French midfielder Paul Pogba, who lofted the ball over the top of the Rovers defence for him.

Ibra coolly finished after comfortably beating the offside trap.